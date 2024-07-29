S15E207Mon, Jul 29, 2024
Biden calls for Supreme Court reforms; Trump agrees to FBI interview for assassination attempt investigation; USA men's gymnastics wins bronze in Paris Olympics
- 19:49Sunday, Jul 28, 2024Race for the White House tightens with only 100 days left until Election Day; Pod of orcas attack yacht; Simone Biles soars in Paris Olympics comebackTV-PG
- 19:50Saturday, Jul 27, 2024Massive wildfires burn through California; Deadly rocket strike hits soccer field in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights; Trump and Harris hold weekend campaign blitzTV-PG
- 19:46Friday, Jul 26, 2024Massive arson attack disrupts rail travel before Paris Olympics; Trump meets with Netanyahu for 1st time post-presidency; Obama officially endorses Harris as Democratic nomineeTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Officials arrest man on suspicion of starting California wildfire; Harris says she's 'ready to debate Donald Trump' on Sept. 10; Reports: Russian chef arrested in plot to disrupt OlympicsTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024Biden to speak for 1st time on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race; Netanyahu's visit sparks wave of protests in DC; Trump shooter looked up Kennedy assassination details: FBITV-PG
- 19:56Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024Harris attacks Trump at 1st presidential rally in Milwaukee; Biden returns to White House for the 1st time since ending re-election bid; Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resignsTV-PG
- 20:01Monday, Jul 22, 2024Pelosi, other key democrats endorse Harris for president; Predictions are swirling around possible Kamala Harris running mates; Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle grilled in hearing on Capitol HillTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jul 21, 2024Biden drops presidential reelection bid, endorses Vice President Harris; Trump campaign responds to Biden dropping out of race; Democrats prepare for unpredictable Democratic National ConventionTV-PG
- 19:45Saturday, Jul 20, 2024Biden aides huddle amid calls to exit; Trump and Vance campaign together for the 1st time; IDF launches airstrikes inside Yemen TV-PG
- 19:38Friday, Jul 19, 2024A wave of international IT outages affected airlines, banks and more; New calls for President Biden to end his bid for reelection; Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 yearsTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Trump set to address the RNC in 1st speech since assassination attempt; Biden isolates at his beach house after testing positive for COVID-19; Remembering comedy legend Bob NewhartTV-PG
- 19:49Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024California Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Pres. Biden to drop out of election; Biden tests positive for COVID: White House; JD Vance expected to deliver keynote address at RNCTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Trump's Secret Service protection increased due to Iran threat: Sources; Officers shoot, kill man near RNC venue in Milwaukee; Record heat hits East CoastTV-PG
- 19:37Monday, Jul 15, 2024Trump picks JD Vance as his vice president; Video shows moment would-be Trump assassin climbed onto the roof; FBI analyzing hundreds of tips to create profile of Thomas CrooksTV-PG
- 20:07Sunday, Jul 14, 2024FBI investigates assassination attempt on Trump; Security ramped up ahead of Republican National Convention; Actress Shannen Doherty loses cancer battle at 53TV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jul 12, 2024Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' case after defense claims evidence was withheld; Defiant Biden travels to Michigan to press case against TrumpTV-PG
- 19:17Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Manhunt in Houston for gunman who ambushed, killed on-duty deputy; Consumer prices rose in June compared to a year ago; White House guests share concerns after seeing Biden weeks before debateTV-PG
- 19:59Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Pelosi says 'time is running short' for Biden to decide if he'll stay in the race; 180-passenger plane's tire explodes during takeoff; Opening statements in Alec Baldwin's trial over 'Rust' shootingTV-PG
- 19:36Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024Biden speaks at high-stakes NATO summit amid concerns over his candidacy; Democratic lawmakers hold closed-door meeting; FAA investigating close call between 2 planes in New YorkTV-PG
