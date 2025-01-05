Skip to Content
S16E118Thu, May 1, 2025
Trump removes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after Signal scandal; Police: Suspect in hit-and-run that injured 2 kids, 1 adult in custody; MLB fan in critical condition after falling from stands
TV-PG | 05.01.25 | 19:30 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, May 1, 2025