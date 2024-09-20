S5E5Fri, Sep 20, 2024
Alyssa Milano on her Broadway debut in ‘Chicago’; Tensions escalate in the Middle East; From foster care to eight-figure entrepreneur
TV-PG | 09.20.24 | 35:38 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 34:45Thursday, Sep 19, 2024Sebastian Maniscalco talks tour, new season of 'Bookie'; Federal Reserve cuts interest rates; Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Museum of BroadwayTV-PG
- 35:16Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024Heightened security measures for former President Trump; Joan Vassos, the 1st ever 'Golden Bachelorette,' talks new season; Actor Lucien Laviscount talks 'Emily In Paris'TV-PG
- 35:38Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024Life saving gift leads to life-long love; Federal prosecutor holds press conference on Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest; What you need to know about Instagram’s new 'Teen Accounts'TV-PG
- 35:09Monday, Sep 16, 2024Artist Gaby Moreno talks music career and new album; Sen. Mark Kelly talks recent Trump news and new book; A look at the biggest moments from the EmmysTV-PG
- 34:43Friday, Sep 13, 2024Congressional Black Caucus Foundation talks upcoming presidential election; An inside look at the Pope’s 12-day trip around the world; Actor Joe Locke talks Marvel series 'Agatha All Along'TV-PG
- 35:52Thursday, Sep 12, 2024'Slow Horses' star Jonathon Pryce talks season 4; Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sexual assault lawsuit; Lewis Black from 'Inside Out 2' talks hit movieTV-PG
- 35:26Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024Takeaways from Tuesday’s presidential debate; 9/11 pilot’s last heroic flight; Kaitlin Olson talks ABC series 'High Potential'TV-PG
- 35:23Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Matthew McConaughey talks Greenlights Grant Initiative; What to expect from Harris-Trump presidential debate; TikTok star Chloe Bean talks alopecia journeyTV-PG
- 35:37Monday, Sep 09, 2024Conrad Ricamora and Natasha Rothwell talk Hulu series 'How To Die Alone'; Previewing the Harris, Trump presidential debate; Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime showTV-PG
- 35:26Friday, Sep 06, 2024New Dominion performs and talks album, 'Odies but Goodies'; How Black voters could be affected if Project 2025 is implemented; Author of 'How To Tell The Truth' talks faith and wisdomTV-PG
- 35:30Thursday, Sep 05, 20244 killed in Georgia high school shooting; How to avoid back-to-school money scams; Fitness instructor Cody Rigsby talks new podcast, 'Tactful Pettiness'TV-PG
- 35:40Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024US surgeon general on managing parents’ mental health; ‘DWTS’ season 33 cast and judges chat with 'GMA3'; Megan Moroney visits 'GMA3' to chat about new album and performs 'No Caller ID'TV-PG
- 35:23Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024Sofi Tukker talks North America tour and promotes new album 'Bread'; 6 Israeli hostages found murdered in Gaza; Rising number of women diagnosed with ADHD as adultsTV-PG
- 33:52Monday, Sep 02, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Fitness must-haves; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Must-have wellness items; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Finding joy outdoorsTV-PG
- 32:46Friday, Aug 30, 2024Don Louis perfoms 'Long TIme Comin'; Black artists discuss struggles in country music; The Beyonce bump in Black country musicTV-PG
- 30:48Friday, Aug 23, 2024Officials warn of new mystery drug popping up in NYC club scene; Meet the team behind nonprofit Diversify Ice; New York baker puts a twist on French pastriesTV-PG
- 34:56Thursday, Aug 22, 2024New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks DNC and female 'firsts'; Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik joins 'DWTS'; Sit down with the stars and director of 'Blink Twice'TV-PG
- 35:47Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024Former Biden adviser Susan Rice talks day three of DNC; Jon Kuniholm talks mission to improve lives of Veterans with new invention; FKA twigs talks 'The Crow' and self-acceptanceTV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Program brings together law enforcement and civilians; US reacts to Middle East conflict; Rapper Jeezy talks new documentary ‘Hip-Hop and the White House’TV-PG
Out of list