S16E145Wed, May 28, 2025
New York judge rejects Sean Combs' motion for mistrial; Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley; Hundreds storm food warehouse in Gaza amid humanitarian crisis
TV-PG | 05.28.25 | 19:50 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, May 28, 2025