Skip to Content
S17E20Sun, May 18, 2025
Witkoff: 'We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability' in Iran nuclear deal; 'Democratic Party needs to be honest' about Biden's fitness in 2024 election: Khanna
TV-PG | 05.18.25 | 46:11 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, May 18, 2025