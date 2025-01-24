Skip to Content
S16E23Fri, Jan 24, 2025
Trump administration begins to fly immigrants out of the country; Hamas releases names of 4 Israeli hostages set to be released; Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make public debut at National Zoo
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Jan 24, 2025