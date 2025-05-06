S46E112Thu, Jun 5, 2025
Inside the Kim Kardashian jewelry heist; Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley looks back on 20-year career in new documentary
TV-PG | 06.05.25 | 18:38 | CC
- 18:33Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025Content creators give inside look at the 4th week of the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves on new 'Ballerina' spin-offTV-PG
- 19:19Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025Convicted murderer Jamie Snow is fighting to clear his name; 'Real Housewives' star's estranged husband Tom Girardi sentenced to 7 years in prisonTV-PG
- 18:13Monday, Jun 02, 2025Inside the manhunt for former police chief & convict dubbed the 'Devil in the Ozarks'; The Queen of Disco comes back with new albumTV-PG
- 18:00Friday, May 30, 2025Chrisleys speak at news conference after prison release; ABC News anchor Juju Chang makes a cameo in 'Aladdin' on BroadwayTV-PG
- 18:47Thursday, May 29, 2025Celebrities are getting candid about alcohol and ditching drinking; Witnesses in Thursday's Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a former personal assistant; Quinta Brunson honored by her hometownTV-PG
- 18:25Wednesday, May 28, 2025Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley freed from prison following presidential pardon; Gloria Estefan discusses her legacy, half-century-long career and new albumTV-PG
- 18:58Tuesday, May 27, 2025Day 10 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Former assistant testifies; Men get shredded after plastic surgery; Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque is back on tour with 'Too Much to Say'TV-PG
- 18:54Monday, May 26, 2025Newly uncovered ABC footage helps family hear late war hero father's voice again; College bed parties are taking over social media, as seniors get into collegeTV-PG
- 18:52Friday, May 23, 20258 convicted in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist, but all defendants walk freeTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, May 22, 2025Kid Cudi takes the stand at Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial; Angela Bassett returns to the big screen with Tom Cruise in new Mission: ImpossibleTV-PG
- 18:54Wednesday, May 21, 20252 Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington, DC shooting; Delays and cancellations mount as nation deals with air traffic controller shortage; Elizabeth Banks talks 'The Better Sister'TV-PG
- 19:12Tuesday, May 20, 2025Preview of docuseries, 'Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam'; Witnesses in Day 7 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a male escort; 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-stars spill the tea on season 2TV-PG
- 18:31Monday, May 19, 2025Day 6 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial as 2 more witnesses take the stand; â Take It Down Actâ criminalizing deepfakes and 'revenge' porn signed into lawTV-PG
- 17:59Friday, May 16, 20251st week of Diddy trial ends with emotional testimony, explosive pictures; Coach Bill Belichick addresses fascination over his personal romance on GMA; For the love of Italy, Tucci styleTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, May 15, 2025Diddy on Trial: Cassie cross-examined during 3rd day of graphic testimony; Actor Tom Francis: Stopping traffic in Broadway's 'Sunset Boulevard' musicalTV-PG
- 19:08Wednesday, May 14, 2025Inside Day 3 of the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; One on one with rock and roll legend Gene SimmonsTV-PG
- 18:33Tuesday, May 13, 2025Erik and Lyle Menendez now immediately eligible for parole after being resentenced; Cassie Ventura gives explicit and explosive testimony at Diddy trialTV-PG
- 17:50Monday, May 12, 2025Shocking testimony in first day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial; Analysis of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial's first day of testimonyTV-PG
- 18:40Friday, May 09, 2025Family members of 'Happy Face Killer' victim speaks out; 'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten on her 'authentic' new albumTV-PG