S4E231Fri, Aug 16, 2024
How the childcare crisis impacts the election; Mike Puma shares how to make the perfect smash burger; Matt Damon, Casey Affleck on bringing authentic Boston style to collaborations
TV-PG | 08.16.24 | 32:47 | CC
- 33:51Thursday, Aug 15, 2024Mike Colter talks 'The Union"; Taylor Swift returns to the stage following foiled terror plot; Helpful back-to-school meal ideasTV-PG
- 35:36Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024Tyrese Gibson talks new film surrounding the Los Angeles riots; Educator’s mission to support teachers balancing work and motherhood; First-time voters speak outTV-PG
- 34:29Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024Rising country music star Tiera Kennedy talks big break, announces new album; Organization supports Millenials and Gen Z running for office; Exclusive look inside the LA Clippers' new Intuit DomeTV-PG
- 35:36Monday, Aug 12, 2024Nicky Jam reflects on his early days in the music industry; Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on current state of the presidential election; Program provides support for children who lost a parentTV-PG
- 34:15Friday, Aug 09, 2024Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman discuss new action film; Wisconsin farmers want their voices heard in 2024 election; Woman enjoys a sky-high career in constructionTV-PG
- 35:06Thursday, Aug 08, 2024Myha’la dishes on the new season of ‘Industry’; Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for interest rate cuts, fears recession; Exclusive: Remembering Michael Brown 10 years laterTV-PG
- 35:32Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024Ashley McBryde performs ‘6th of October’; Massachusetts governor makes case for Walz as VP pick; The power of music on our mental health and well-beingTV-PG
- 35:33Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024Comedian Chris Redd talks new Netflix series, ‘Resurrected Rides’; VP Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate; US Olympic swimmers talk success in ParisTV-PG
- 34:45Monday, Aug 05, 2024Country music superstar Carrie Underwood performs ‘Good Girl’; Co-founder and CEO of Whole30 talks new approach for relationship with food; Study finds 2 more risk factors for dementiaTV-PG
- 33:57Friday, Aug 02, 2024What is Project 2025?; Does America trust our election process after 2020?; Chef Joey Fortunato shares tastes from new speakeasy-style loungeTV-PG
- 34:52Thursday, Aug 01, 2024Countdown to Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday; New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talks latest Trump headlines; New program helps healthcare workers run for local officeTV-PG
- 35:51Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024Rapper Flavor Flav sponsors and supports USA Olympic water polo teams; Senate passes landmark legislation to protect kids online; Actor and author Jay Ellis talks about his new coming-of-age bookTV-PG
- 35:35Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024Director Jay Snyder promotes new documentary 'Watershed'; Latest updates in Middle East following rocket attack in Golan Heights; 14-year-old musician, actor and artist Nandi Bushell talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:29Monday, Jul 29, 2024Green Day performs ‘American Idiot’ for Summer Concert Series; Breaking down the cost to run for president; How to grow your financial portfolioTV-PG
- 32:27Friday, Jul 26, 2024Is LAX the drug trafficking hub of the world?; Non-profit Ruff Haven Offers Crisis Sheltering for Pet Families; Actor Delroy Lindo talks new season of ‘UnPrisoned’TV-PG
- 35:58Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Biden addresses nation after withdrawing from presidential race; Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman discuss new action film; New York City judge sets date for Harvey Weinstein retrialTV-PG
- 35:58Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024Robert Hartwell talks MAX original series ‘Breaking New Ground’; Latest Delta Airlines updates following critical tech breakdown; LeToya Luckett talks role in new thrillerTV-PG
- 35:24Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024Fifth grader wins creative writing contest celebrating immigrants; Sen. Laphonza Butler shares VP Harris’s campaign insights; Actor Emma Corrin talks role in new film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’TV-PG
- 34:59Monday, Jul 22, 2024How Democrats will navigate electing the 2024 Democratic nominee; Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin help families of pediatric cancer patients; Kane Brown performs at NYC's Summer Concert seriesTV-PG
