S5E140Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 talks new memoir; What to know 1 week before Tax Day; Shop ABC Secret sales
TV-PG | 04.08.25 | 31:45 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 33:40Monday, Apr 07, 2025Chef David Rose prepares dinner for under $20; 'The White Lotus' season finale premieres; What you need to know about food dye safetyTV-PG
- 34:57Friday, Apr 04, 2025Laurence Fishburne talks 'The Amateur'; Rapper Drake allowed to seek more evidence in lawsuit; Jonathan McReynolds shares words of wisdomTV-PG
- 34:47Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Wunmi Mosaku talks new 'Sinners' film; Stock markets fall following Trump's 'Liberation Day'; Tips for entertaining this EasterTV-PG
- 35:38Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton talk 'Sinners'; President Trump to announce new tariffs; Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz on tour in the art worldTV-PG
- 33:33Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Federal judge dismisses another lawsuit against Diddy; Dr. Jen Ashton talks achieving a healthier life; Learn to make an at-home lobster roll with Cousins Maine LobsterTV-PG
- 34:26Monday, Mar 31, 2025Sara Gilbert talks final season of 'The Conners'; New Utah law aims to protect child influencers; More screen time in bed may lead to less sleep, study showsTV-PG
- 35:29Friday, Mar 28, 2025How Hollywood is helping victims of the Los Angeles wildfires; A look at what happened in Washington, DC, this week; Adam Richman talks 'The Food That Built America'TV-PG
- 35:27Thursday, Mar 27, 2025Chase Rice sings 'Haw River'; Latest on the Luigi Mangione trial; A look at Opening Day for baseball seasonTV-PG
- 34:57Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025What you need to know about current consumer spending; Tamron Hall discusses new children's book; Deals and Steals: Spring upgradesTV-PG
- 35:22Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025Whitney White talks 'The Last Five Years; Trump administration includes journalist in group chat amid war planning; Deborah Roberts talks '20/20' podcastTV-PG
- 34:47Monday, Mar 24, 2025Pope Francis makes 1st public appearance in weeks; Looking back at this weekend's March Madness matchups; Celebrating the 45th anniversary of 'Nightline'TV-PG
- 34:31Friday, Mar 21, 2025President Trump aims to dismantle Department of Education; Wyclef Jean surprises New York City students; Andrew Burnap talks new 'Snow White' filmTV-PG
- 35:41Thursday, Mar 20, 20258Rachel Zegler talks new 'Snow White' film; The latest on DOGE, immigration reform and the economy; Identical twin brothers take on ballet worldTV-PG
- 34:22Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025Soldier reunited with K9 partner; NASA astronauts return after being in space for 9 months; The Mozz Guys share how to make pizza at homeTV-PG
- 33:27Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025Eva Longoria, Paulina Chavez talk new Disney+ show; New developments after woman goes missing in Dominican Republic; Go backstage at the iHeartRadio Music AwardsTV-PG
- 35:09Monday, Mar 17, 2025New developments in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; Lab-grown meat becomes the focus of pop culture; Jonathan Roumie talks 'The Chosen'TV-PG
- 33:07Friday, Mar 14, 2025Master P teaches financial literacy through music; Poll: 54% of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy; Ferg talks music career and what's nextTV-PG
- 34:16Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Search continues for missing college student in Dominican Republic; A look at pets and their impact on the planet; Big savings on sleep tech for $150 and underTV-PG
- 35:53Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025How to keep your money safe amid a volatile market; An inside look at the International Toy Fair in New York; Patina Miller talks 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'TV-PG