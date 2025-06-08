Skip to Content
S17E22Sun, Jun 8, 2025
Johnson on Musk: Didn't write bill 'to please the richest man in the world'; 'We don't really know if they will stop this war': Zelenskyy; Trump and Musk fallout escalates amid budget battle
TV-PG | 06.08.25 | 46:01 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, Jun 8, 2025