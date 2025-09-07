Skip to Content
S16E187Wed, Jul 9, 2025
Russia launches largest aerial assault on Ukraine; At least 3 killed after flash flooding in New Mexico, including children; Police say 1-year-old boy dead after mom leaves sons inside hot car
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, Jul 9, 2025