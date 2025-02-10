Skip to Content
S16E39Mon, Feb 10, 2025
Supermarkets limit purchases on fresh eggs amid shortages; Judge extends pause on Trump's federal buyout offer; 77M Americans brace for back-to-back winter storms
TV-PG | 02.10.25 | 18:08 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Feb 10, 2025