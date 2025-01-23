S15E23Thu, Jan 23, 2025
Introducing the 2025 Oscar nominations; New wildfires breakout in Southern California; Trump sends 1,500 troops to Southern border after executive order
TV-PG | 01.23.25 | 01:13:51 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:08:32Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024Donald Trump's historic comeback to win the White House; Armorion Smith and family receive a surprise; Dan Pashman shares budget-friendly dinner recipes under $20TV-PG
- 01:09:17Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025Gayle Forman's 'After Life' is 2nd 'GMA' YA Book Club pick; Justin Baldoni's team releases new video in Blake Lively legal battle; GMA's cold weather survival guideTV-PG
- 01:10:48Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025Ken Jennings talks 'Celebrity Jeopardy'; Ohio State defeats Notre Dame to win CFB National Championship; Trump issues pardons for Jan. 6 riotersTV-PG
- 01:10:13Monday, Jan 20, 2025Inside Donald Trump's political comeback as he returns to the White House; First hostages come home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect; Super Bowl surprise for Make-A-Wish teenTV-PG
- 33:50Sunday, Jan 19, 2025Gaza ceasefire underway after Hamas releases list of hostages to be freed; US TikTok ban goes into effect; Man finds sentimental ring amid rubble after wildfireTV-PG
- 01:11:24Saturday, Jan 18, 2025Herm Edwards settles football and life's biggest debates; Inside preparations for Donald Trump's 2nd inauguration; Karissa Chen talks book, 'Homeseeking'TV-PG
- 01:10:47Friday, Jan 17, 2025A look at the wildfire devastation in historic Altadena; What to expect at Trump's inauguration; ABC News correspondents talk reporting during firesTV-PG
- 01:09:20Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks new standup special 'Lonely Flowers'; What to know about the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal; California fire victims turn to GoFundMeTV-PG
- 01:09:54Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025Keke Palmer talks 'One of Them Days'; Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt talk losing home in California fire; Space Mountain at Walt Disney World turns 50TV-PG
- 01:07:36Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night show amid LA wildfires; Cal Fire battalion chief on preparing for winds to pick up; Gina Rodriguez discusses 'Will Trent' roleTV-PG
- 01:07:30Monday, Jan 13, 2025Brooke Shields on her new book, 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old'; Authorities search for the missing amid wildfires in Los Angeles; Authors discuss new book, 'You Deserve to Be Rich'TV-PG
- 33:38Sunday, Jan 12, 2025Wildcard weekend in the NFL; Questions mount over response to fires and lack of water; New year, new value meals for customersTV-PG
- 01:06:34Saturday, Jan 11, 2025Overcoming generational trauma in James Longmanâ s new memoir, â The Inherited Mindâ ; Supreme Court weighs fate of TikTok ban in US; Ongoing feud between Twitch's family and widow, Allison HolkerTV-PG
- 01:09:59Friday, Jan 10, 2025Laci Mosley talks new series 'Scam Goddess' based on her podcast; LA fire captain talks fighting fires in his own neighborhood; Notre Dame beats Penn State in Orange BowlTV-PG
- 01:10:31Thursday, Jan 09, 2025Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills; Princess Kate turns 43; Robin Arzon wraps up 3 for 31 challengeTV-PG
- 01:10:12Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025Tens of thousands forced to evacuate as winds fuel fires in Southern California; Deion Sanders talks new season of 'Coach Prime'; William Stanford Davis talks 'Abbott Elementary'TV-PG
- 01:09:54Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025David Schwimmer talks 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'; Adrien Brody talks Golden-Globe winning movie 'The Brutalist'; New season of 'What Would You Do?' features kids in the hot seatTV-PG
- 01:08:10Monday, Jan 06, 2025Tim Allen dishes on new series 'Shifting Gears'; Tips to start eating less ultra-processed foods; Biggest moments from 2025 Golden GlobesTV-PG
- 33:06Sunday, Jan 05, 2025Jimmy Carter funeral underway as motorcade traverses through hometown; Major winter storm sweeps across the country; The major films and TV series to watch for the Golden GlobesTV-PG