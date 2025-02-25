Skip to Content
S16E54Tue, Feb 25, 2025
US and Ukraine agree to terms on critical mineral deal; Texas authorities thwart alleged mass casualty attack plan; Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
TV-PG | 02.25.25 | 19:26 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
