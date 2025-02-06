Skip to Content
S16E150Mon, Jun 2, 2025
Suspect faces hate crime charge in firebombing attack; Tourists race to flee Mt. Etna eruption; Daring, highly-coordinated Ukrainian drone strikes shock Russia
TV-PG | 06.02.25 | 19:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Jun 2, 2025