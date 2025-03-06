Skip to Content
Tue, Jun 3, 2025
Elon Musk calls Trump's signature bill a 'disgusting abomination'; new video shows attack on Jewish group in Boulder, Colorado; Judge denies Karen Read defense team's call for a mistrial
TV-PG | 06.03.25 | 19:48

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Jun 3, 2025