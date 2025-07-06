S17E26Sun, Jul 6, 2025
Miran 'optimistic' that tariff deals will come 'later this week'; Massive cuts to Medicaid 'will reverse generations of improvement': Dr. Besser
TV-PG | 07.06.25 | 46:51 | CC
- 46:45S17 E25 - Sun, Jun 29, 2025'Too early to tell' if Iran has given up nuclear ambitions: Graham; 'Haven't seen the facts' that Iran's nuclear program was 'obliterated': JeffriesTV-PG | 06.29.2025
- 46:35S17 E24 - Sun, Jun 22, 2025Vice President JD Vance: 'We're not at war with Iran'; Sen. Cotton: 'I think we have to be prepared for Iran to retaliate'; U.S. enters Israel-Iran conflict, striking three Iranian nuclear sitesTV-PG | 06.22.2025
- 46:16S17 E23 - Sun, Jun 15, 2025Increased threats against elected officials is a 'rampant problem': Klobuchar; Middle East on edge as conflict between Israel and Iran continues; Trump's military parade sparks nationwide protestsTV-PG | 06.15.2025
- 46:01S17 E22 - Sun, Jun 8, 2025Johnson on Musk: Didn't write bill 'to please the richest man in the world'; 'We don't really know if they will stop this war': Zelenskyy; Trump and Musk fallout escalates amid budget battleTV-PG | 06.08.2025
- 46:50S17 E21 - Sun, Jun 1, 2025Trump expected to talk trade negotiations 'this week' with China's Xi: Hassett; Cindy McCain: 'We've seen no plan' from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on aidTV-PG | 06.01.2025
- 46:11S17 E20 - Sun, May 18, 2025Witkoff: 'We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability' in Iran nuclear deal; 'Democratic Party needs to be honest' about Biden's fitness in 2024 election: KhannaTV-PG | 05.18.2025
- 46:43S17 E19 - Sun, May 11, 2025Leo XIV makes history as the first American pope; Russia celebrates WWII victory while ceasefire in Ukraine remains uncertain; Pope Leo XIV's 'world experience has not really been in America': DonohueTV-PG | 05.11.2025
- 47:04S17 E18 - Sun, May 4, 2025â Nobody wants a disrupter-in-chiefâ in office: Donna Brazile; Crypto landscape is like a â â Walking Dead,â post-apocalyptic anarchyâ : Reed Stark; Coal miners face health issues as DOGE slashes HHSTV-PG | 05.04.2025
- 46:36S17 E17 - Sun, Apr 27, 2025'I don't know if President Trump has spoken with President Xi': Secretary Bessent; Cardinals appointed by Pope Francis may not be 'in lockstep' with his views: MartinTV-PG | 04.27.2025
- 47:03S17 E16 - Sun, Apr 20, 2025El Salvador trip was to defend 'the rights of this man to due process': Van Hollen; Jeffries: Trump's economic policy is 'his greatest weakness'TV-PG | 04.20.2025
- 46:38S17 E15 - Sun, Apr 13, 2025Stephen A. Smith: 'I have no choice' but to consider a presidential bid; Semiconductors from China will face a 'special-focus type of tariff': LutnickTV-PG | 04.13.2025
- 46:40S17 E14 - Sun, Apr 6, 2025'I don't think you're going to see a big effect on the consumer in the U.S.': Hassett; Trump's vows of retribution is a way to 'to hurt people': Booker; Trump's new tariffs send stock markets tumblingTV-PG | 04.06.2025
- 46:44S17 E13 - Sun, Mar 30, 2025No question' that the Signal chat contained classified information: Sen. Warner; Trump's auto tariffs will 'cause car prices to go up': Swonk; Tensions heighten as April 2 tariff deadline approachesTV-PG | 03.30.2025
- 46:12S17 E12 - Sun, Mar 23, 2025Sanders says his rallies are meant to empower voters to 'not sit idly by'Â TV-PG | 03.23.2025
- 46:17S17 E11 - Sun, Mar 16, 2025US airstrikes targeting Houthis â was an overwhelming responseâ : Waltz; Democrats need to stop â intramural fighting and bleedingâ quickly: Sen. Whitehouse; US launchesÂ widespread airstrikes in YemenTV-PG | 03.16.2025
- 46:34S17 E10 - Sun, Mar 9, 2025'We launched a drug war, not a trade war': NEC director; Tariffs 'an attempt to stop the bleeding from the hemorrhaging of jobs': UAW chief; Trump's shifting tariff stance rattles stock marketTV-PG | 03.09.2025
- 46:38S17 E9 - Sun, Mar 2, 2025Rubio hopes talks with Ukraine can be 'reset,' but it won't be 'an easy peace deal'; 'I was appalled by what happened in the Oval Office': Sen. KlobucharTV-PG | 03.02.2025
- 46:57S17 E8 - Sun, Feb 23, 2025Trump's firing of senior military officials 'extremely destabilizing': Gen. Casey; 'I did not agree with the president's rhetoric about' Zelenskyy: GOP Rep. LawlerTV-PG | 02.23.2025
- 47:02S17 E7 - Sun, Feb 16, 2025'We want to have Ukraine and Russia both at the table' for peace deal: Mullin; DOJ files motion to drop charges against New York City mayor; White House pushes for Russia-Ukraine peace dealTV-PG | 02.16.2025