S16E56Thu, Feb 27, 2025
Gene Hackman, wife found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances: Authorities; Trump hosts British PM Keir Starmer at White House; Tate Brothers arrive in US
TV-PG | 02.27.25 | 19:52 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 19:51Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025'Buffy' and 'Gossip Girl' actress Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39; Trump backs Musk at 1st cabinet meeting; Will Reeve retraces his father Christopher Reeve's final expeditionTV-PG
- 19:26Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025US and Ukraine agree to terms on critical mineral deal; Texas authorities thwart alleged mass casualty attack plan; Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDATV-PG
- 19:39Monday, Feb 24, 2025Suspect in deadly PA hospital hostage standoff wanted revenge: Sources; Trump defends Musk's email ultimatum to federal workers; Egg prices soar across US as Dennyâ s adds surchargeTV-PG
- 20:27Sunday, Feb 23, 2025Federal workers to justify their work or face termination; The latest on Pope Francis' health; American Airlines plane escorted by Italian air force fighter jetsTV-PG
- 19:28Saturday, Feb 22, 2025Pope's condition worsens as he struggles with respiratory infection; US negotiates deal with Ukraine; Hamas releases 6 more Israeli hostages from GazaTV-PG
- 19:43Friday, Feb 21, 2025Angry voters confront Republican congressmembers over President Trump and Elon Musk; Mayor Karen Bass fires L.A. Fire Chief after wildfires; Hamas: Correct remains now returnedTV-PG
- 19:55Thursday, Feb 20, 2025Series of bus explosions in Israel suspected to be terrorist attack; Mike Walz says Trump is â very frustratedâ with Zelenskyy; Menendez brothers discuss 'bullying and trauma' in prisonTV-PG
- 19:40Wednesday, Feb 19, 20257 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes; Trump administration orders Pentagon to cut budget; Lost baby seal was found wandering the streets of Connecticut cityTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025Video shows moment of impact for Delta Air Lines flight in Toronto; Trump defends decision to slash federal workforce; US, Russia agree to end the war in UkraineTV-PG
- 19:36Monday, Feb 17, 2025All 80 people on board Delta crash evacuated, survived; Elon Musk's DOGE team wants access to IRS database; US Secretary Marco Rubio meets Saudi Crown PrinceTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Feb 16, 2025Severe weather wreaks havoc from the Gulf Coast to New England; 5 charged in brutal murder of transgender man; Auburn outfielder honors late mother after hitting home runTV-PG
- 19:44Saturday, Feb 15, 2025Millions of Americans brace for extreme weather; 15,000 IRS workers face potential termination; Drivers flee after deadly pileup on major highwayTV-PG
- 19:56Friday, Feb 14, 2025100M people on alert as powerful winter storm sweeps east; Layoffs begin for tens of thousands of federal workers; Black box data released in DC plane-helicopter crashTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Feb 13, 2025At least 30 injured after car slams into protesters in Munich; Trump administration begins mass layoffs across federal agencies: Sources; Trump says he trusts Russia's Putin wants peace with UkraineTV-PG
- 18:41Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025Trump talks with Putin, Zelenskyy in new push to end war in Ukraine; Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence; Inflation rises as consumer prices surge in JanuaryTV-PG
- 19:47Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025More than 100M Americans go under winter weather alerts; Trump doubles down on comments about US 'owning' Gaza; Motley Crue singer's jet slams into parked plane in ArizonaTV-PG
- 18:08Monday, Feb 10, 2025Supermarkets limit purchases on fresh eggs amid shortages; Judge extends pause on Trump's federal buyout offer; 77M Americans brace for back-to-back winter stormsTV-PG
- 19:21Sunday, Feb 09, 202518 million impacted by cross-country winter storms; Thieves begin targeting eggs; Trump brings unprecedented security to the 2025 Super BowlTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Feb 08, 2025Heightened security ahead of Super Bowl 59; Judge temporarily blocks DOGE from accessing sensitive taxpayer data; Deadly commuter plane crash in western AlaskaTV-PG