S16E194Mon, Jul 16, 2025
7.3 magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami advisory in southern Alaska; Multiple tornadoes reported as severe storms slam the Midwest; Police arrest heavily armed Oregon man near U.S. capitol
TV-PG | 07.16.25 | 19:39 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Jul 16, 2025