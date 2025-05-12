S46E94Mon, May 12, 2025
Shocking testimony in first day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial; Analysis of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial's first day of testimony
TV-PG | 05.12.25 | 17:50 | CC
- 18:40Friday, May 09, 2025Family members of 'Happy Face Killer' victim speaks out; 'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten on her 'authentic' new albumTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, May 08, 2025Pope Leo XIV becomes 1st pope from US; Two priests share thoughts on the papacy under Pope Leo XIVTV-PG
- 17:08Wednesday, May 07, 2025Historic papal conclave begins in Vatican City; Geena Davis reflects on decades in the spotlight and debuts her children's bookTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, May 06, 2025More and more Hollywood men reveal their hair transplants; 2 pregnant women turned up dead months apart. Most Americans heard only 1 storyTV-PG
- 18:29Monday, May 05, 2025Stars stun at the Met Gala, celebrating 'Tailoring Black Style'; Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears in court for sex trafficking trialTV-PG
- 18:47Friday, May 02, 2025Prince Harry's emotional legal loss; Kelsey Grammer talks family trauma that's haunted him for 50 years; Rebecca Black reinvents herself as a hyper-pop sensationTV-PG
- 18:46Thursday, May 01, 2025Russell Brand charged with sexual assault and rape in UK; Sherri Papini breaks her silence in new documentary; Nightline's JuJu Chang makes Broadway debut joining the cast of Disney's AladdinTV-PG
- 18:29Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025NFL coach Bill Belichick speaking out about his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend; Star witness in Karen Read retrial takes the standTV-PG
- 18:59Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025Major weight loss drug manufacturer announces new pricing; Coal miners demand protections after federal cuts to black lung monitoring programTV-PG
- 18:45Monday, Apr 28, 2025Trial begins for alleged Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris, Apologies issued after Shedeur Sanders pranked on NFL Draft night; Style experts reteam for 'Wear Whatever the F You Want'TV-PG
- 18:39Friday, Apr 25, 2025Crime scene visit caps off intense 1st week in the Karen Read retrial; Michelle Williams takes center stage in 'Death Becomes Her'TV-PG
- 18:48Thursday, Apr 24, 2025Scott Peterson continues fight for freedom with new petition; The top picks and biggest upsets from the NFL Draft Day 1TV-PG
- 18:49Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025Tina Knowles' new memoir reveals details about personal life & raising superstar children; Revealed: Identities of 2 murder victims potentially linked to Gilgo Beach killingsTV-PG
- 19:02Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025Fireworks as Karen Read's 2nd murder trial gets underway with opening statements; Cast of Star Wars franchises share spoilers and secrets; 2 friends embark on real life 'Lord of the Rings' questTV-PG
- 18:47Monday, Apr 21, 2025The world mourns and celebrates the remarkable life of Pope Francis; Historic process for choosing next popeTV-PG
- 18:35Friday, Apr 18, 2025Courtney Stodden Reflects on Grooming Claims and Being a Teen Bride; 'How much do you pay for rent?' The question TikToker Caleb Simpson is askingTV-PG
- 19:05Thursday, Apr 17, 2025Long-awaited Menendez brothers hearing delayed after dramatic day in court; Earlybirds Club starts early, ends earlyTV-PG
- 18:37Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Inside two shocking IVF mix-ups that left women carrying embryos that weren't theirs; Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard on longevity in HollywoodTV-PG
- 18:59Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025Criminal indictments after juvenile gladiator fights; Michael B. Jordan sizzles in "Sinners"TV-PG