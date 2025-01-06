S15E151Sun, Jun 1, 2025
Indiana Pacers punch their ticket to the NBA Finals; CDC warns travelers amid measles spike; Movies to watch to kick off Pride month
TV-PG | 06.01.25 | 32:38 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:06:20Saturday, May 31, 2025Taylor Swift buys back masters for her first 6 albums; Former assistant cross-examined in Diddy trial; Kane Brown talks latest album and summer tourTV-PG
- 01:10:28Friday, May 30, 2025Disney's Aladdin on Broadway goes abroad; New guidance to spot and escape a rip current; 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Faizan Zaki talks victoryTV-PG
- 01:07:17Thursday, May 29, 2025Quinta Brunson receives key to Philadelphia; Musk ends role as special government employee; Stars of 'Adults' dish on buzzy new comedyTV-PG
- 01:09:14Wednesday, May 28, 2025Jackie Chan and cast of 'Karate Kid Legends' talk new movie; Felicity Huffman dishes on new role as a woman leaving a cult; Chefs share must-try recipes for National Hamburger DayTV-PG
- 01:05:39Tuesday, May 27, 2025Ashley Tisdale talks return of 'Phineas and Ferb'; Cast of 'Adults' dishes on buzzy new show; How to save money on groceries amid rising costsTV-PG
- 01:09:00Monday, May 26, 2025Deals and Steals with free shipping for Memorial Day; Chef Robert Liberato shares Memorial Day recipes; 'Lilo & Stitch,' 'Mission Impossible' dominate Memorial Day weekend box officeTV-PG
- 01:06:07Saturday, May 24, 2025Memorial Day travel rush; NBA playoffs recap and review; What makes a song of the summer?TV-PG
- 01:09:46Friday, May 23, 2025Courtney B. Vance dishes on 'Lilo & Stitch'; Rapper Kid Cudi testifies at Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; High school baseball team's senior tradition goes viralTV-PG
- 01:08:59Thursday, May 22, 2025Cynthia Nixon teases new season of 'And Just Like That'; Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira speaks out from prison for the 1st time; Shining a light on maternal mental healthTV-PG
- 01:09:22Wednesday, May 21, 2025Maia Kealoha talks 'Lilo & Stitch'; Kristin Davis dishes on new season of 'And Just Like That'; 'Cheers' stars remember George WendtTV-PG
- 01:08:43Tuesday, May 20, 2025Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks discuss 'The Better Sister'; Cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' teases new season; Jennifer Lawrence opens up about postpartum period and motherhoodTV-PG
- 01:10:33Monday, May 19, 2025Angela Bassett talks 'Mission Impossible' and '9-1-1'; Biden reveals aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis; Hugh Jackman talks Radio City residency, off-Broadway showTV-PG
- 33:29Sunday, May 18, 2025Inside Pope Leo XIVâ s installation mass; At least 2 dead after Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge; FDA endorses 1st blood test to help diagnose Alzheimerâ s diseaseTV-PG
- 01:08:29Saturday, May 17, 2025Lynn Whitfield talks 'The Chi'; Cassie Ventura wraps cross-examination in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; A look ahead to your Memorial Day weekend travel plansTV-PG
- 01:09:41Friday, May 16, 2025'GMA' celebrates educator with Disneyland surprise; Bill Belichick talks memoir, football and his personal life; Stanley Tucci talks new project 'Tucci in Italy'TV-PG
- 01:06:35Thursday, May 15, 2025New York Liberty owner previews WNBA season; Cassie Ventura to face cross-examination in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; Nyle DiMarco talks new doc, 'Deaf President Now'TV-PG
- 01:11:18Wednesday, May 14, 20251st-time runner takes on the 'GMA' 5K; Disney's Dana Walden talks new season of ABC shows; Celebrating dads ahead of Father's DayTV-PG
- 01:10:45Tuesday, May 13, 2025Alfonso Ribeiro talks new seasons of 'AFHV' and 'DWTS'; Robin Roberts' siblings honor late mom in new children's book; Last-minute tips in countdown to 'GMA' 5KTV-PG
- 01:06:45Monday, May 12, 2025'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars talk new season; Taylor Swift responds after being subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni's lawyers; Oliver Stark talks '9-1-1'TV-PG