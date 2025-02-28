Skip to Content
S16E57Fri, Feb 28, 2025
Trump, Zelenskyy meeting erupts into Oval Office shouting match; Gene Hackman and his wife test negative for carbon monoxide poisoning; Pope Francis' prognosis is 'uncertain': Vatican
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Feb 28, 2025