Skip to Content
S16E172Tue, Jun 24, 2025
Record-breaking heat wave puts over 150 million in danger; Netanyahu echoes Trump claiming Iranâ s nuke threat destroyed; Immigration arrest caught on camera shows violence from masked ICE agents
TV-PG | 06.24.25 | 19:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Jun 24, 2025