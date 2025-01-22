Skip to Content
S16E21Wed, Jan 22, 2025
Pentagon to deploy 1,500 active-duty troops to southern border: Report; 1 student killed, 1 wounded at Nashville high school; shooter dead; Southern arctic blast over, Georgia roads still dangerous
TV-PG | 01.22.25 | 19:33 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, Jan 22, 2025