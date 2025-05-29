S46E106Wed, May 28, 2025
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley freed from prison following presidential pardon; Gloria Estefan discusses her legacy, half-century-long career and new album
TV-PG | 05.28.25 | 18:25 | CC
more episodes
- 18:58Tuesday, May 27, 2025Day 10 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Former assistant testifies; Men get shredded after plastic surgery; Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque is back on tour with 'Too Much to Say'TV-PG
- 18:54Monday, May 26, 2025Newly uncovered ABC footage helps family hear late war hero father's voice again; College bed parties are taking over social media, as seniors get into collegeTV-PG
- 18:52Friday, May 23, 20258 convicted in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist, but all defendants walk freeTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, May 22, 2025Kid Cudi takes the stand at Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial; Angela Bassett returns to the big screen with Tom Cruise in new Mission: ImpossibleTV-PG
- 18:54Wednesday, May 21, 20252 Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington, DC shooting; Delays and cancellations mount as nation deals with air traffic controller shortage; Elizabeth Banks talks 'The Better Sister'TV-PG
- 19:12Tuesday, May 20, 2025Preview of docuseries, 'Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam'; Witnesses in Day 7 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a male escort; 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-stars spill the tea on season 2TV-PG
- 18:31Monday, May 19, 2025Day 6 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial as 2 more witnesses take the stand; â Take It Down Actâ criminalizing deepfakes and 'revenge' porn signed into lawTV-PG
- 17:59Friday, May 16, 20251st week of Diddy trial ends with emotional testimony, explosive pictures; Coach Bill Belichick addresses fascination over his personal romance on GMA; For the love of Italy, Tucci styleTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, May 15, 2025Diddy on Trial: Cassie cross-examined during 3rd day of graphic testimony; Actor Tom Francis: Stopping traffic in Broadway's 'Sunset Boulevard' musicalTV-PG
- 19:08Wednesday, May 14, 2025Inside Day 3 of the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; One on one with rock and roll legend Gene SimmonsTV-PG
- 18:33Tuesday, May 13, 2025Erik and Lyle Menendez now immediately eligible for parole after being resentenced; Cassie Ventura gives explicit and explosive testimony at Diddy trialTV-PG
- 17:50Monday, May 12, 2025Shocking testimony in first day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial; Analysis of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial's first day of testimonyTV-PG
- 18:40Friday, May 09, 2025Family members of 'Happy Face Killer' victim speaks out; 'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten on her 'authentic' new albumTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, May 08, 2025Pope Leo XIV becomes 1st pope from US; Two priests share thoughts on the papacy under Pope Leo XIVTV-PG
- 17:08Wednesday, May 07, 2025Historic papal conclave begins in Vatican City; Geena Davis reflects on decades in the spotlight and debuts her children's bookTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, May 06, 2025More and more Hollywood men reveal their hair transplants; 2 pregnant women turned up dead months apart. Most Americans heard only 1 storyTV-PG
- 18:29Monday, May 05, 2025Stars stun at the Met Gala, celebrating 'Tailoring Black Style'; Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears in court for sex trafficking trialTV-PG
- 18:47Friday, May 02, 2025Prince Harry's emotional legal loss; Kelsey Grammer talks family trauma that's haunted him for 50 years; Rebecca Black reinvents herself as a hyper-pop sensationTV-PG
- 18:46Thursday, May 01, 2025Russell Brand charged with sexual assault and rape in UK; Sherri Papini breaks her silence in new documentary; Nightline's JuJu Chang makes Broadway debut joining the cast of Disney's AladdinTV-PG