S16E182Fri, Jul 4, 2025
Nation celebrates Fourth of July; Trump signs budget megabill, celebrates legislative victory at July 4th picnic; Dozens of girls missing in deadly floods; at least 13 dead in TX after rainfall
TV-PG | 07.04.25 | 19:24 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 19:52Thursday, Jul 03, 2025Major victory for Trump after House passes mega spending bill; Severe storms threaten to derail holiday travel for millions; Remembering the life of Michael MadsenTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025Packed highways and flight issues ahead of Fourth of July; Video appears to show shark chasing boy in waters of Australian beach; How American zoos are helping animals beat the scorching heatTV-PG
- 19:23Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025Partial verdict in Sean Combs trial, but stuck on racketeering conspiracy count; Trump's megabill passes in Senate after Vance breaks tie in cliffhanger voteTV-PG
- 19:44Monday, Jun 30, 2025Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to all counts in Idaho college murders, sources say; Jurors send multiple notes to judge in first day of Sean Combs trial deliberationsTV-PG
- 19:25Sunday, Jun 29, 2025Senate advances Trump's 'big beautiful bill'; Lingering delays kick off holiday travel rush; Protests erupt over so-called â Alligator Alcatrazâ detention centerTV-PG
- 19:34Saturday, Jun 28, 2025Crucial vote for President Trump's so-called big beautiful bill; Tributes for slain lawmaker; Large crowds attend Iranian state funeralsTV-PG
- 19:20Friday, Jun 27, 2025SCOTUS limits power of judges, clearing path for Trump to end birthright citizenship; NASA says; â Jeopardy!â contestantâ s familial tie to final clue helps her win gameTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, Jun 26, 2025Meteor or space junk may have caused mystery 'fireball' in Southeast, officials say; Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home ransacked; Strikes on Iranâ s nuclear sites had 'devastating effect,' Hegseth saidTV-PG
- 19:25Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025Trump defends Iran strike damage, disputes initial Pentagon report on severity; Life-threatening heat shatters records across the East; 2025 NBA Draft takes center stage at Brooklyn's Barclays CenterTV-PG
- 19:47Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025Record-breaking heat wave puts over 150 million in danger; Netanyahu echoes Trump claiming Iranâ s nuke threat destroyed; Immigration arrest caught on camera shows violence from masked ICE agentsTV-PG
- 19:56Monday, Jun 23, 2025Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire after Iran's retaliatory strikes; Trump calls Iran's attack "very weak," says "it's time for peace"; High temperatures and humidity hit nearly half of AmericaTV-PG
- 19:53Sunday, Jun 22, 2025Stunning new details inside the US strike on Iran; Concern over US troops across the Middle East; Life-threatening, record-breaking weather and temperatures across the USTV-PG
- 19:13Saturday, Jun 21, 2025Midwest to the Northeast bracing for life threatening heat; Wisconsin couple accused of an elaborate poison plot; America Strong: A brave little boy can run around like a normal 7-year-old!TV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jun 20, 2025Nat Geo documentary explores cultural phenomenon of "Jaws" 50 years after its debut; Mahmoud Khalil released from Louisiana jail after 3+ months in ICE custodyTV-PG
- 19:31Thursday, Jun 19, 2025Communities across America celebrate Juneteenth; Severe storms hit East Coast with storm watches in effect along the I-95 corridor; Car plunges into water following police chase in Edmonds, WashingtonTV-PG
- 19:46Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025Karen Read acquitted of murder, found guilty of lesser charge of drunk driving; US planning for possible attack on Iran nuclear facilities; SCOTUS upholds ban on transgender treatments for minorsTV-PG
- 19:57Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025Trump demands Iran's â unconditional surrenderâ ; ICE detains NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander in immigration court; Severe storms put 100 million on alert after tornado outbreakTV-PG
- 19:46Monday, Jun 16, 2025Authorities in Minnesota shootings: Gunman 'stalked his victims like prey'; 6 killed in West Viriginia amid flash flood emergency; Trump warns Iran about war in meeting with G7 leadersTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jun 15, 2025Manhunt for suspect in Minnesota shooting enters 2nd day; Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict intensifies; Gunman opens fire during 'No Kings' protest in SLCTV-PG