S16E130Tue, May 13, 2025
Cassie Ventura alleges violence, abuse in testimony against ex-boyfriend Sean Combs; 15 million Americans on alert for flash flooding; Kim Kardashian delivers testimony in Paris robbery case
TV-PG | 05.13.25 | 19:18

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, May 13, 2025