S16E48Wed, Feb 19, 2025
7 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes; Trump administration orders Pentagon to cut budget; Lost baby seal was found wandering the streets of Connecticut city
TV-PG | 02.19.25 | 19:40 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 19:16Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025Video shows moment of impact for Delta Air Lines flight in Toronto; Trump defends decision to slash federal workforce; US, Russia agree to end the war in UkraineTV-PG
- 19:36Monday, Feb 17, 2025All 80 people on board Delta crash evacuated, survived; Elon Musk's DOGE team wants access to IRS database; US Secretary Marco Rubio meets Saudi Crown PrinceTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Feb 16, 2025Severe weather wreaks havoc from the Gulf Coast to New England; 5 charged in brutal murder of transgender man; Auburn outfielder honors late mother after hitting home runTV-PG
- 19:44Saturday, Feb 15, 2025Millions of Americans brace for extreme weather; 15,000 IRS workers face potential termination; Drivers flee after deadly pileup on major highwayTV-PG
- 19:56Friday, Feb 14, 2025100M people on alert as powerful winter storm sweeps east; Layoffs begin for tens of thousands of federal workers; Black box data released in DC plane-helicopter crashTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Feb 13, 2025At least 30 injured after car slams into protesters in Munich; Trump administration begins mass layoffs across federal agencies: Sources; Trump says he trusts Russia's Putin wants peace with UkraineTV-PG
- 18:41Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025Trump talks with Putin, Zelenskyy in new push to end war in Ukraine; Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence; Inflation rises as consumer prices surge in JanuaryTV-PG
- 19:47Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025More than 100M Americans go under winter weather alerts; Trump doubles down on comments about US 'owning' Gaza; Motley Crue singer's jet slams into parked plane in ArizonaTV-PG
- 18:08Monday, Feb 10, 2025Supermarkets limit purchases on fresh eggs amid shortages; Judge extends pause on Trump's federal buyout offer; 77M Americans brace for back-to-back winter stormsTV-PG
- 19:21Sunday, Feb 09, 202518 million impacted by cross-country winter storms; Thieves begin targeting eggs; Trump brings unprecedented security to the 2025 Super BowlTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Feb 08, 2025Heightened security ahead of Super Bowl 59; Judge temporarily blocks DOGE from accessing sensitive taxpayer data; Deadly commuter plane crash in western AlaskaTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Feb 07, 2025Officials: Plane wreckage found after desperate search in Alaska; President Trump says DOGE will target Education, Pentagon; Bird flu continues to devastate poultry farms in the USTV-PG
- 19:43Thursday, Feb 06, 2025Senator Cruz: Key safety system on helicopter turned off; Freezing rain threatens power outages and travel danger; US Marine dies in Philippines plane crashTV-PG
- 19:56Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025'We'll own it': Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza Strip, rebuild it; Trump signs order banning transgender women from female sports; The cost of eggs is breaking records but may level out soonTV-PG
- 19:56Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025Trump says US will take over Gaza Strip; 6-foot chunk of ice mysteriously falls from sky, slams through home; Decorated Tuskegee fighter pilot dies at 100TV-PG
- 19:09Monday, Feb 03, 2025DC plane crash wreckage lifted from Potomac; Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month; Elon Musk moves to reshape government with USAID shutdownTV-PG
- 19:54Sunday, Feb 02, 2025Trump signs tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China; NTSB locates black box in deadly Philadelphia air ambulance crash; Netanyahu to meet with Trump over ceasefire dealTV-PG
- 19:47Saturday, Feb 01, 2025Deadly plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia kills 7; Crews work to remove aircraft from Potomac River; Restaurant owner prepares 300 meals for first respondersTV-PG
- 19:24Friday, Jan 31, 2025New clues emerge in deadly DC plane crash investigation; Trump set to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico Saturday; Olympic figure skating icon Dick Button dies at 95TV-PG