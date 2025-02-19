Skip to Content
S16E48Wed, Feb 19, 2025
7 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes; Trump administration orders Pentagon to cut budget; Lost baby seal was found wandering the streets of Connecticut city
TV-PG | 02.19.25 | 19:40 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, Feb 19, 2025