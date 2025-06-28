Skip to Content
S15E178Sat, Jun 28, 2025
Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks talk 'Friday Night Vibes'; Trump celebrates SCOTUS ruling on limiting birthright citizenship orders; NBA and 'Learn Fresh' team up at the NBA Draft
TV-PG | 06.28.25 | 01:08:02 | CC

Sat, Jun 28, 2025