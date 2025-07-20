Skip to Content
S17E28Sun, Jul 20, 2025
'I applaud' Trump, Bondi for wanting to release Epstein grand jury files: Burchett; 'I do not think' ICE officials have the right to 'snatch people off the street': Bass
TV-PG | 07.20.25 | 46:36 | CC

Sun, Jul 20, 2025