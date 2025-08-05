Skip to Content
S16E125Thu, May 8, 2025
David Muir reports on Cardinal Robert Prevost making history as first American pope; Thousands pack St. Peter's Square to see pontiff emerge; Trump and former US presidents congratulate Pope Leo
TV-PG | 05.08.25 | 19:53 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, May 8, 2025