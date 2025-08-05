S16E125Thu, May 8, 2025
David Muir reports on Cardinal Robert Prevost making history as first American pope; Thousands pack St. Peter's Square to see pontiff emerge; Trump and former US presidents congratulate Pope Leo
- 20:04Wednesday, May 07, 2025David Muir reports on first conclave vote for new pontiff; Federal Reserve chairman warns about impact of Trump's tariffs; Woman killed by alligator during canoe trip in FloridaTV-PG
- 19:43Tuesday, May 06, 2025Conclave to choose next pope with diverse group of cardinals from around the world; PM Carney meets with Trump, says Canada 'won't be for sale, ever'; 30+ million Americans brace for severe stormsTV-PG
- 18:54Monday, May 05, 2025Frantic search after boat capsizes near San Diego, killing at least 3; Migrants get plane ticket and $1,000 to self-deport from US, White House says; Sean "Diddy" Combs jury selection underway in NYCTV-PG
- 19:50Sunday, May 04, 2025Dozens rescued after yacht starts sinking; Gunfire erupts at a family barbecue in Texas; America strong: Medical heroes throw a prom to hospitalized high schoolerTV-PG
- 19:48Saturday, May 03, 2025Deputy killed in car attack in Ohio: Authorities; Small plane crash in Southern California; Possible break in trade war with ChinaTV-PG
- 19:38Friday, May 02, 2025Deadly tour crash near Yellowstone kills seven, two hospitalized; FAA, NTSB investigate after two jets abort landings at Reagan National; Ruth Buzzi dies at 88; best known for role in "Laugh-In"TV-PG
- 19:30Thursday, May 01, 2025Trump removes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after Signal scandal; Police: Suspect in hit-and-run that injured 2 kids, 1 adult in custody; MLB fan in critical condition after falling from standsTV-PG
- 19:50Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025Key witness grilled by defense team in dramatic Karen Read trial; Trump says U.S. economy shrinking has 'nothing to do with tariffs'; NFL fines Atlanta Falcons after prank phone call during NFL DraftTV-PG
- 19:14Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025Trump pressed on tariffs, Hegseth in ABC News exclusive interview; Car crashes into Illinois afterschool program, killing 3 children, 1 teen; Dangerous storms threatens over 45 million AmericansTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Apr 28, 2025Navy: U.S. fighter jet falls off aircraft carrier; ABC News/WaPo/Ipsos poll: Trump has lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years; Vatican announces conclave to replace Pope Francis will begin May 7TV-PG
- 19:30Sunday, Apr 27, 2025At least 11 killed after vehicle plowed through Vancouver street festival; Trump approval rating sinking; Celebration in St. Peter's SquareTV-PG
- 19:50Friday, Apr 25, 2025FBI arrests Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade arrest; Over 250,000 pay homage to Pope Francis; Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in CEO killingTV-PG
- 19:21Thursday, Apr 24, 2025Mourners pay homage to Pope Francis as Vatican reveals first image of pontiff's tomb; Teen to face arson charges in connection to New Jersey brush fire; 2025 NFL Draft to take place in Green BayTV-PG
- 19:26Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025Thousands from around the world line up to pay last respects to Pope Francis; State of emergency as massive New Jersey wildfire triples in size; Crews race to contain major chemical leak in TexasTV-PG
- 19:26Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025Vatican reveals Pope Francis' final words ahead of funeral; IMF forecasts global economic slowdown, with US hit hard; Uncovering the 'Secrets of the Penguins' in new National Geographic seriesTV-PG
- 20:24Monday, Apr 21, 2025Vatican: Pope Francis dies at age 88; David Muir looks back at the extraordinary life and legacy of Pope Francis; Following death of Pope Francis, cardinals meet to begin selection of new popeTV-PG
- 20:05Sunday, Apr 20, 20252nd Signal chat shows Pete Hegseth shared strike details with family: Sources; Tornadoes and severe storms cross the central US; Revenge of the Sith at a Star Wars conventionTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Apr 19, 2025Supreme Court halts some deportations; New details about FSU shooting suspect; High-stakes nuclear talks between US and IranTV-PG
- 19:35Friday, Apr 18, 2025Police: FSU victims identified as suspect identified as stepson of deputy; Chilling 911 call in Pennsylvania governor arson attack releasedTV-PG