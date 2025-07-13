S16E191Sun, Jul 13, 2025
2 dead, 2 injured during standoff at Kentucky church; Life-threatening flash flood warnings; Fiery plane crash near London
TV-PG | 07.13.25 | 20:01 | CC
- 17:55Saturday, Jul 12, 2025Millions under flood watches as severe storms and flash floods target Midwest; Growing divide over Epstein files; Judge halts Trump immigration effortsTV-PG
- 19:16Friday, Jul 11, 2025Trump visits Texas flood disaster zone, meets with first responders and victims' families; Grand Canyon visitors forced to leave as wildfire rages; State Department lays off more than 1,300 employeesTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, Jul 10, 2025All 31 workers escape after tunnel collapse in Los Angeles County; Clashes during major ICE raids at California farms; Convicted stowaway sentenced to time servedTV-PG
- 19:18Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025Russia launches largest aerial assault on Ukraine; At least 3 killed after flash flooding in New Mexico, including children; Police say 1-year-old boy dead after mom leaves sons inside hot carTV-PG
- 19:36Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025David Muir reports from flood zone in Central Texas as search for survivors continues; TSA terminates 'shoes-off' security measure; Judge sets October as sentencing date for Sean 'Diddy' CombsTV-PG
- 20:47Monday, Jul 07, 2025Dozens missing as Texas flood deaths soar; Gunman ambushes Texas Border Patrol office; Warnings scrutinized after catastrophic toll in Texas floodingTV-PG
- 19:51Sunday, Jul 06, 2025Texas search-and-rescue operations enter 3rd day; Trump issues new tariff warning; Torrential rain threatens holiday travelTV-PG
- 19:45Saturday, Jul 05, 2025Dozens missing after flash flooding catastrophe in Texas; Tropical Storm Chantal threatening the Southeast; America Strong: Life after a shark attack!TV-PG
- 19:24Friday, Jul 04, 2025Nation celebrates Fourth of July; Trump signs budget megabill, celebrates legislative victory at July 4th picnic; Dozens of girls missing in deadly floods; at least 13 dead in TX after rainfallTV-PG
- 19:52Thursday, Jul 03, 2025Major victory for Trump after House passes mega spending bill; Severe storms threaten to derail holiday travel for millions; Remembering the life of Michael MadsenTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025Packed highways and flight issues ahead of Fourth of July; Video appears to show shark chasing boy in waters of Australian beach; How American zoos are helping animals beat the scorching heatTV-PG
- 19:23Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025Partial verdict in Sean Combs trial, but stuck on racketeering conspiracy count; Trump's megabill passes in Senate after Vance breaks tie in cliffhanger voteTV-PG
- 19:44Monday, Jun 30, 2025Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to all counts in Idaho college murders, sources say; Jurors send multiple notes to judge in first day of Sean Combs trial deliberationsTV-PG
- 19:25Sunday, Jun 29, 2025Senate advances Trump's 'big beautiful bill'; Lingering delays kick off holiday travel rush; Protests erupt over so-called â Alligator Alcatrazâ detention centerTV-PG
- 19:34Saturday, Jun 28, 2025Crucial vote for President Trump's so-called big beautiful bill; Tributes for slain lawmaker; Large crowds attend Iranian state funeralsTV-PG
- 19:20Friday, Jun 27, 2025SCOTUS limits power of judges, clearing path for Trump to end birthright citizenship; NASA says; â Jeopardy!â contestantâ s familial tie to final clue helps her win gameTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, Jun 26, 2025Meteor or space junk may have caused mystery 'fireball' in Southeast, officials say; Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home ransacked; Strikes on Iranâ s nuclear sites had 'devastating effect,' Hegseth saidTV-PG
- 19:25Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025Trump defends Iran strike damage, disputes initial Pentagon report on severity; Life-threatening heat shatters records across the East; 2025 NBA Draft takes center stage at Brooklyn's Barclays CenterTV-PG
- 19:47Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025Record-breaking heat wave puts over 150 million in danger; Netanyahu echoes Trump claiming Iranâ s nuke threat destroyed; Immigration arrest caught on camera shows violence from masked ICE agentsTV-PG