Skip to Content
S16E122Mon, May 5, 2025
Frantic search after boat capsizes near San Diego, killing at least 3; Migrants get plane ticket and $1,000 to self-deport from US, White House says; Sean "Diddy" Combs jury selection underway in NYC
TV-PG | 05.05.25 | 18:54 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, May 5, 2025