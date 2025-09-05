Skip to Content
S16E126Fri, May 9, 2025
America celebrates homegrown pope, Leo XIV; Radar screens at Newark Liberty Airport go offline, one week after similar outage; Soviet-era spacecraft expected to crash back to Earth overnight
TV-PG | 05.09.25 | 19:51 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, May 9, 2025