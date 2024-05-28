S4E176Tue, May 28, 2024
- 33:49Friday, May 24, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Outdoor fun; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Skin and beauty; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Tech findsTV-PG
- 35:16Thursday, May 23, 2024Mike Love talks new Beach Boys documentary; What you need to know about Memorial Day weekend travel; Charlamagne Tha God talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:14Wednesday, May 22, 2024Boris Kodjoe talks 'Station 19'; TikTok sensation Kim Hale performs in 'Chicago'; Deals and Steals: Items that are $20 or lessTV-PG
- 35:06Tuesday, May 21, 2024Comedian Paul Scheer discusses his memoir; A look at Philadelphia's upcoming semiquincentennial celebration; Robert Irvine cooks up a delicious Memorial Day feastTV-PG
- 35:25Monday, May 20, 2024Jordan Klepper dishes on his new comedy special; Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes after video shows him allegedly assaulting Cassie; 2 largest AI companies to debut latest skillsTV-PG
- 35:20Friday, May 17, 2024Sitting down with Neuralink’s 1st brain chip implant patient; Seattle nonprofit promotes water safety; Nick Offerman, Helen Rebanks talk memoirTV-PG
- 35:17Thursday, May 16, 2024New legislation aims to expand menopause research and education; TikTok users file lawsuit against US government; Iantha Richardson talks 'Will Trent'TV-PG
- 35:42Wednesday, May 15, 2024Lisa Vanderpump talks new series; Oprah apologizes for being ‘major contributor’ to diet culture; Nicole Richie talks new movies, project with Paris HiltonTV-PG
- 35:28Tuesday, May 14, 2024What you need to know about the bird flu outbreak; Jess Smith talks upcoming season of WNBA; Train performs ‘Long Yellow Dress’TV-PG
- 35:36Monday, May 13, 2024Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton talk ‘Bridgerton’; Molly Baz talks controversial breastfeeding ad; Prime Playlist: HozierTV-PG
- 35:20Friday, May 10, 2024Combating antisemitism in schools; Mariska Hargitay talks partnership with Purina’s Purple Leash Project; Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada talk ‘The Great Gatsby’TV-PG
- 35:34Thursday, May 09, 2024Hulu docuseries gives inside look at 'Black Twitter'; 56-year-old dancer aspires to be a Broadway performer; 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' swings onto the big screen this weekendTV-PG
- 34:41Wednesday, May 08, 2024Latest on Trump's hush money trial; Elle Duncan talks new children's book; Lena Waite talks new season of 'The Chi'TV-PG
- 35:15Tuesday, May 07, 2024An inside look at the hottest looks at the Met Gala; Israel issues evacuation orders in east Rafah; Joel Edgerton talks new series 'Dark Matter' TV-PG
- 34:55Monday, May 06, 2024What to know about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud; New ABC News/Ipsos poll shows where Americans stand on major issues; Freya Allan talks 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'TV-PG
- 35:18Friday, May 03, 2024Atlanta woodworker shares her skills with kids; The latest on Trump's hush money trial; Kim Fields talks 'The Upshaws'TV-PG
- 35:46Thursday, May 02, 2024Actor Ben Feldman talks 'Monsters at Work'; What you need to know about the federal interest rate decision; Meet the latest cover star on the Wheaties cereal boxTV-PG
- 35:32Wednesday, May 01, 2024Brittney Griner details her time in a Russian prison; Florida’s 6-week abortion ban to go into effect Wednesday; Campaign aims to end extreme poverty globallyTV-PG
- 34:36Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024Latest on protests across college campuses; Comfort Zone Camp helps those dealing with loss and grief; Stars of 'Doctor Who' talk hit Disney+ seriesTV-PG
