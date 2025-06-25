Skip to Content
S16E173Wed, Jun 25, 2025
Trump defends Iran strike damage, disputes initial Pentagon report on severity; Life-threatening heat shatters records across the East; 2025 NBA Draft takes center stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center
TV-PG | 06.25.25 | 19:25 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, Jun 25, 2025