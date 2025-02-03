Skip to Content
S16E32Mon, Feb 3, 2025
DC plane crash wreckage lifted from Potomac; Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month; Elon Musk moves to reshape government with USAID shutdown
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Feb 3, 2025