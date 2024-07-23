S4E213Tue, Jul 23, 2024
Fifth grader wins creative writing contest celebrating immigrants; Sen. Laphonza Butler shares VP Harris’s campaign insights; Actor Emma Corrin talks role in new film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’
TV-PG | 07.23.24 | 35:24 | CC
- 34:59Monday, Jul 22, 2024How Democrats will navigate electing the 2024 Democratic nominee; Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin help families of pediatric cancer patients; Kane Brown performs at NYC's Summer Concert seriesTV-PG
- 32:36Friday, Jul 19, 2024Charlamagne Tha God talks new book; Step inside a hurricane hunter flight; Ali Rosen's quick, easy and delicious sesame noodlesTV-PG
- 35:13Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Latest headlines ahead of final day of RNC; Last-minute summer travel tips; Actor Delroy Lindo talks new season of 'Unprisoned'TV-PG
- 34:31Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024Actress Moses Ingram talks new Apple-TV series ‘Lady in the Lake’; Deals and Steals to make everyday tasks easier; 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin shares new advocacy missionTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Kylie Cantrall stars in Disney's new 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'; Deal Drop Day: Annual Prime Day sale; Special performance from Grammy-nominated artist Blanco BrownTV-PG
- 35:57Monday, Jul 15, 2024CEO and Founder of 'The Shade Room' Angie Nwandu talks creation of platform; How political rhetoric can influence democracy; Chef Kristen Kish discusses her journey to the topTV-PG
- 33:17Friday, Jul 12, 2024Try Alex Guarnaschelli's tomato and blue cheese salad; Dish up Robert Irvine’s grilled chicken with pineapple salsa for summer; Satisfy your sweet tooth with Melba Wilson’s banana puddingTV-PG
- 34:37Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Kate Upton talks new Hulu reality competition show; Meet the 2 women who are breaking barriers for careers in architecture; ‘The Mozz Guys’ share their famous cacio e pepe in a cheese wheelTV-PG
- 35:35Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Queen of Dancehall Spice talks new album; Latest airline investigation and its impact on travel; Comedian Hannah Berner talks new Netflix specialTV-PG
- 34:56Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024Best-selling journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell talks new podcast; Tropical storm Beryl, high heat, and wildfires putting millions at risk; Actor Y’lan Noel talks new thriller seriesTV-PG
- 34:37Monday, Jul 08, 2024Can President Biden save his reelection bid?; Prime Playlist: The PinkPantheress; Ernie Hudson talks new season of ‘The Family Business’TV-PG
- 33:46Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Trailblazing Women: Meet the Founders of 2.4.1 Cosmetics; Founder and CEO of 'Sidus Space'; Lady Pink' Talks About Breaking Barriers in GraffitiTV-PG
- 33:06Monday, Jul 01, 2024Money Monday: Tips for Buying a Home; Tackling Finance Fallacies and Becoming Financially Literate; Tips to Build Generational WealthTV-PG
- 35:12Friday, Jun 28, 2024Smokey Robinson announces return to Apollo Theater and talks latest album; JD Vance discusses Trump’s performance in Thursday night’s debate; Empire City Men’s Chorus marks 30th anniversaryTV-PG
- 35:44Thursday, Jun 27, 2024Dr. Jennifer Ashton presented with the Heartsaver Award; What lies ahead of the first 2024 Presidential debate; Saying farewell to Dr. Jennifer AshtonTV-PG
- 34:31Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024Uvalde librarian helps community heal with summer reading program; Ways to save on summer travel and July 4th cookouts; Cast of ‘The Bear’ talks exciting new seasonTV-PG
- 35:33Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024Who will be Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick?; Camden’s police chief on de-escalation efforts; Tony Award-winning actor Will Brill talks Broadway play 'Stereophonic'TV-PG
- 35:33Monday, Jun 24, 2024Actress Lynn Whitfield talks final season of 'The Chi'; DNC chair talks reproductive rights on Dobbs decision anniversary; ABC News contributor LZ Granderson opens up about his HIV diagnosisTV-PG
- 33:49Friday, May 24, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Outdoor fun; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Skin and beauty; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Tech findsTV-PG
