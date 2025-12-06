Skip to Content
S16E160Thu, Jun 12, 2025
IDF: Israel strikes dozens of targets in Iran; 1 survivor after Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff, killing 246 people; Death toll rises as devastating floods inundate parts of Texas
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Jun 12, 2025