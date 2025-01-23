Skip to Content
S16E22Thu, Jan 23, 2025
Pete Hegseth clears Senate test vote; Judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order; 7 police officers shot while responding to a call in San Antonio
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Jan 23, 2025