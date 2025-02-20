Skip to Content
S16E49Thu, Feb 20, 2025
Series of bus explosions in Israel suspected to be terrorist attack; Mike Walz says Trump is â very frustratedâ with Zelenskyy; Menendez brothers discuss 'bullying and trauma' in prison
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Feb 20, 2025