S16E15Thu, Jan 16, 2025
Senators grill Trump nominees in confirmation hearings; Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as winds subside; Fragile Israel, Hamas ceasefire deal hangs in balance
TV-PG | 01.16.25 | 19:19 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Jan 16, 2025