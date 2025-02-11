Skip to Content
S16E40Tue, Feb 11, 2025
More than 100M Americans go under winter weather alerts; Trump doubles down on comments about US 'owning' Gaza; Motley Crue singer's jet slams into parked plane in Arizona
TV-PG | 02.11.25 | 19:47

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Feb 11, 2025