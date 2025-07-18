S46E143Fri, Jul 18, 2025
Celebrating 30 years of 'Clueless'; 30 years later, how 'Clueless' continues to inspire a new generation of stars
TV-PG | 07.18.25 | 18:19 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 18:54Thursday, Jul 17, 2025Alleged 'killer dentist' stands trial for killing his wife by poison; Christian Siriano and Law Roach on the newest, 'spicy' season of 'Project Runway'TV-PG
- 18:45Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025Miley Cyrus opens up with new visual album on Disney+; The 1995 disappearance of a TV anchor, now the focus of an ABC News Studios seriesTV-PG
- 19:05Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025Music icon Cyndi Lauper looks back on her storied career; Meet recovering super-spenders swearing off shopping and vowing to 'No Buy' in 2025TV-PG
- 18:34Monday, Jul 14, 2025New book reveals stunning details of Idaho college murders; New Superman movie soars in opening weekendTV-PG
- 19:48Friday, Jul 11, 2025Fans from across the world celebrate 'Jaws' 50th anniversary on Martha's Vineyard; Born to be viralTV-PG
- 19:26Thursday, Jul 10, 2025Last-chance high school part 1: Inside the largest school for teens in recovery; Last-chance high school part 2: Teens battling addiction strive towards graduationTV-PG
- 18:57Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025THC-infused drinks gaining popularity; 'Squid Game' brings viewers more games and gore in final seasonTV-PG
- 18:49Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025'Real Housewives' star talks about life after losing 30 pounds by using a GLP-1; Lewis Capaldi talks returning to Glastonbury stage 2 years after taking hiatusTV-PG
- 18:37Monday, Jul 07, 2025At least 105 people dead in Texas flooding; University of Idaho victimsâ loved ones speak out after plea dealTV-PG
- 18:56Friday, Jul 04, 2025Newly uncovered ABC footage helps family hear late war hero father's voice again; College bed parties are hitting social media, as seniors get into their dream schoolsTV-PG
- 19:12Thursday, Jul 03, 2025Men get shredded after plastic surgery; Tina Knowles' new memoir reveals details about personal lifeTV-PG
- 18:23Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025'Diddy' denied bail after jury's decision clears him of most serious charges; Can Combs' career survive the graphic and disturbing testimony presented at trial?TV-PG
- 19:04Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025Lost tapes and new discoveries in the 1974 death of Karen Silkwood; New Kids on the Block kick off first ever Las Vegas residencyTV-PG
- 18:36Monday, Jun 30, 2025Accused Idaho killer accepts plea deal; The Chrisleys tell-all after federal lockupTV-PG
- 18:37Friday, Jun 27, 2025First look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice; The market for Princess Diana's personal belongings is red hotTV-PG
- 18:33Thursday, Jun 26, 2025The prosecution in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial make their case; A-list celebrities flock to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez weddingTV-PG
- 18:42Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025New report details final frantic moments aboard doomed superyacht Bayesian; 'M3GAN 2.0' brings sassy killer robot doll back to theatersTV-PG
- 18:50Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025Barry Morphew indicted for the second time in his wife's murder; From Brad Pitt to Bethenny Frankel, everyone is obsessed with labubu dollsTV-PG
- 18:42Monday, Jun 23, 2025Iran launches retaliatory strike against US base in Qatar; New documentary explores Barbara Walters' life and legacyTV-PG