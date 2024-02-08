S4E221Fri, Aug 2, 2024
What is Project 2025?; Does America trust our election process after 2020?; Chef Joey Fortunato shares tastes from new speakeasy-style lounge
TV-PG | 08.02.24 | 33:57 | CC
- 34:52Thursday, Aug 01, 2024Countdown to Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday; New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talks latest Trump headlines; New program helps healthcare workers run for local officeTV-PG
- 35:51Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024Rapper Flavor Flav sponsors and supports USA Olympic water polo teams; Senate passes landmark legislation to protect kids online; Actor and author Jay Ellis talks about his new coming-of-age bookTV-PG
- 35:35Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024Director Jay Snyder promotes new documentary 'Watershed'; Latest updates in Middle East following rocket attack in Golan Heights; 14-year-old musician, actor and artist Nandi Bushell talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:29Monday, Jul 29, 2024Green Day performs ‘American Idiot’ for Summer Concert Series; Breaking down the cost to run for president; How to grow your financial portfolioTV-PG
- 32:27Friday, Jul 26, 2024Is LAX the drug trafficking hub of the world?; Non-profit Ruff Haven Offers Crisis Sheltering for Pet Families; Actor Delroy Lindo talks new season of ‘UnPrisoned’TV-PG
- 35:58Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Biden addresses nation after withdrawing from presidential race; Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman discuss new action film; New York City judge sets date for Harvey Weinstein retrialTV-PG
- 35:58Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024Robert Hartwell talks MAX original series ‘Breaking New Ground’; Latest Delta Airlines updates following critical tech breakdown; LeToya Luckett talks role in new thrillerTV-PG
- 35:24Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024Fifth grader wins creative writing contest celebrating immigrants; Sen. Laphonza Butler shares VP Harris’s campaign insights; Actor Emma Corrin talks role in new film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’TV-PG
- 34:59Monday, Jul 22, 2024How Democrats will navigate electing the 2024 Democratic nominee; Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin help families of pediatric cancer patients; Kane Brown performs at NYC's Summer Concert seriesTV-PG
- 32:36Friday, Jul 19, 2024Charlamagne Tha God talks new book; Step inside a hurricane hunter flight; Ali Rosen's quick, easy and delicious sesame noodlesTV-PG
- 35:13Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Latest headlines ahead of final day of RNC; Last-minute summer travel tips; Actor Delroy Lindo talks new season of 'Unprisoned'TV-PG
- 34:31Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024Actress Moses Ingram talks new Apple-TV series ‘Lady in the Lake’; Deals and Steals to make everyday tasks easier; 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin shares new advocacy missionTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Kylie Cantrall stars in Disney's new 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'; Deal Drop Day: Annual Prime Day sale; Special performance from Grammy-nominated artist Blanco BrownTV-PG
- 35:57Monday, Jul 15, 2024CEO and Founder of 'The Shade Room' Angie Nwandu talks creation of platform; How political rhetoric can influence democracy; Chef Kristen Kish discusses her journey to the topTV-PG
- 33:17Friday, Jul 12, 2024Try Alex Guarnaschelli's tomato and blue cheese salad; Dish up Robert Irvine’s grilled chicken with pineapple salsa for summer; Satisfy your sweet tooth with Melba Wilson’s banana puddingTV-PG
- 34:37Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Kate Upton talks new Hulu reality competition show; Meet the 2 women who are breaking barriers for careers in architecture; ‘The Mozz Guys’ share their famous cacio e pepe in a cheese wheelTV-PG
- 35:35Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Queen of Dancehall Spice talks new album; Latest airline investigation and its impact on travel; Comedian Hannah Berner talks new Netflix specialTV-PG
- 34:56Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024Best-selling journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell talks new podcast; Tropical storm Beryl, high heat, and wildfires putting millions at risk; Actor Y’lan Noel talks new thriller seriesTV-PG
- 34:37Monday, Jul 08, 2024Can President Biden save his reelection bid?; Prime Playlist: The PinkPantheress; Ernie Hudson talks new season of ‘The Family Business’TV-PG
