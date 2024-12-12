Skip to Content
S15E327Thu, Dec 21, 2024
Trump named Time magazine's Person of the Year; The White House, FBI and Homeland Security downplaying drone threat in New Jersey; Missing American found alive wandering barefoot in Syria
TV-PG | 12.12.24 | 19:49 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Thu, Dec 21, 2024