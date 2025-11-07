Skip to Content
S16E189Fri, Jul 11, 2025
Trump visits Texas flood disaster zone, meets with first responders and victims' families; Grand Canyon visitors forced to leave as wildfire rages; State Department lays off more than 1,300 employees
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Jul 11, 2025