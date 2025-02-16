Skip to Content
S16E45Sun, Feb 16, 2025
Severe weather wreaks havoc from the Gulf Coast to New England; 5 charged in brutal murder of transgender man; Auburn outfielder honors late mother after hitting home run
TV-PG | 02.16.25 | 19:41 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Sun, Feb 16, 2025