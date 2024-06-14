S4E189Fri, Jun 14, 2024
‘The Bear’ star Liza Colón-Zayas talks new season; Student groups promote unity between Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protestors; US Congresswoman Becca Balint talks LGBTQ+ representation in Congress
TV-PG | 06.14.24 | 35:17 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 35:53Thursday, Jun 13, 2024Timbaland talks 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and summer tour; Supreme Court ruling allows abortion pills to remain on market; Actor James Brolin talks 3rd and final season of 'Sweet Tooth'TV-PG
- 35:23Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024Tony Hale talks his role ‘Fear’ in Disney sequel ‘Inside Out 2’; Sneaker caucus co-chairs host second annual sneaker day on the hill; Reyna Roberts talks about her new album ‘Bad Girl Bible Vol. 2’TV-PG
- 34:50Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024D-Nice chats about Apollo Theater’s Spring Benefit; New book guides LGBTQ+ travelers to inclusive destinations; Jennifer Connelly, Alice Englert talk 'Bad Behaviour'TV-PG
- 35:35Monday, Jun 10, 2024John Early talks new comedy special; Sky Lakota-Lynch talks Tony nomination; Linsey Davis learns about her great-great-great-grandfatherTV-PG
- 34:54Friday, Jun 07, 2024Playwright Jocelyn Bioh discusses her Tony nomination; Debbie Mucarsel-Powell discusses Senate run; Christopher Vergara discusses LGBTQ+ inclusivity in faithTV-PG
- 35:36Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Tony-nominated Michael Stuhlbarg talks 'Patriots'; Chef Eric Adjepong cooks up Chesapeake crab cakes; Celebrating Pride Month with Cyndi LauperTV-PG
- 35:27Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Actress Nava Mau dishes on 'Baby Reindeer’; Disgraced pastor Carl Lentz speaks about his healing journey; Amandla Stenberg talks 'The Acolyte'TV-PG
- 34:33Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024Cast of 'House of Dragon' dish on new season; CISA director shares tips for avoiding online attacks; Young people turn to TikTok to cope with cancerTV-PG
- 35:29Monday, Jun 03, 2024American tourist arrested in Turks & Caicos while carrying ammunition speaks out; Jennifer Lopez cancels her 'This Is Me … Live' tour; Lindsay Mendez talks 'Merrily We Roll Along'TV-PG
- 35:29Monday, Jun 03, 2024American tourist arrested in Turks & Caicos while carrying ammunition speaks out; Jennifer Lopez cancels her 'This Is Me … Live' tour; Lindsay Mendez talks 'Merrily We Roll Along'TV-PG
- 35:27Friday, May 31, 2024Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial; Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks argument with Marjorie Taylor Greene; Sunny Hostin talks new book in her 'Summer' seriesTV-PG
- 34:58Thursday, May 30, 2024Hollywood stars discuss AANHPI representation in film; New evidence presented in effort to overturn Scott Peterson’s conviction; Michael Greif talks ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Tony Award nominationTV-PG
- 35:19Wednesday, May 29, 20243 men run in honor of friend to raise mental health awareness; Louisiana rep speaks out against new abortion policy; Bill Pullman talks new film, 'The Murdaugh Murders'TV-PG
- 35:36Tuesday, May 28, 2024A look at custom-made jewelry worn by hip-hop's biggest names; Latest on series of deadly airstrikes in Israel; CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo on how her heritage influenced herTV-PG
- 33:49Friday, May 24, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Outdoor fun; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Skin and beauty; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Tech findsTV-PG
- 35:16Thursday, May 23, 2024Mike Love talks new Beach Boys documentary; What you need to know about Memorial Day weekend travel; Charlamagne Tha God talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:14Wednesday, May 22, 2024Boris Kodjoe talks 'Station 19'; TikTok sensation Kim Hale performs in 'Chicago'; Deals and Steals: Items that are $20 or lessTV-PG
- 35:06Tuesday, May 21, 2024Comedian Paul Scheer discusses his memoir; A look at Philadelphia's upcoming semiquincentennial celebration; Robert Irvine cooks up a delicious Memorial Day feastTV-PG
- 35:25Monday, May 20, 2024Jordan Klepper dishes on his new comedy special; Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes after video shows him allegedly assaulting Cassie; 2 largest AI companies to debut latest skillsTV-PG
Out of list