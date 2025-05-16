Skip to Content
S16E133Fri, May 16, 2025
New Jersey Transit strike leaves 350,000 commuters scrambling for transportation; Georgia woman rescued after weeks in California mountains and survives avalanche
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, May 16, 2025