S16E133Fri, May 16, 2025
New Jersey Transit strike leaves 350,000 commuters scrambling for transportation; Georgia woman rescued after weeks in California mountains and survives avalanche
TV-PG | 05.16.25 | 19:56 | CC
- 19:41Thursday, May 15, 2025New Jersey teen escapes after years of captivity by mother and stepfather, police say; Colorado ATC lost contact with some pilots for 90 seconds; 60 million on alert as severe storm system moves eastTV-PG
- 19:40Wednesday, May 14, 2025Menendez brothers eligible for parole after LA judge's resentencing; U.S. and Syrian leaders meet for the first time in 25 years; Jurors in Sean Combs case shown graphic imagesTV-PG
- 19:18Tuesday, May 13, 2025Cassie Ventura alleges violence, abuse in testimony against ex-boyfriend Sean Combs; 15 million Americans on alert for flash flooding; Kim Kardashian delivers testimony in Paris robbery caseTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, May 12, 2025Stocks soar after Pres. Trump announces China tariff truce; First witnesses testify in Sean Combs' trial; Pope Leo XIV meets with journalists, including ABC's Terry Moran and James LongmanTV-PG
- 19:48Sunday, May 11, 2025Another Newark airport equipment outage grounds flights ; Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander; US makes 'substantial progress' toward trade deal with China, Bessent saysTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, May 10, 2025Pope Leo XIV makes 1st trip outside Rome; US and China meet for tariff negotiations; 4.1 magnitude Tennessee earthquake rattles multiple statesTV-PG
- 19:51Friday, May 09, 2025America celebrates homegrown pope, Leo XIV; Radar screens at Newark Liberty Airport go offline, one week after similar outage; Soviet-era spacecraft expected to crash back to Earth overnightTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, May 08, 2025David Muir reports on Cardinal Robert Prevost making history as first American pope; Thousands pack St. Peter's Square to see pontiff emerge; Trump and former US presidents congratulate Pope LeoTV-PG
- 20:04Wednesday, May 07, 2025David Muir reports on first conclave vote for new pontiff; Federal Reserve chairman warns about impact of Trump's tariffs; Woman killed by alligator during canoe trip in FloridaTV-PG
- 19:43Tuesday, May 06, 2025Conclave to choose next pope with diverse group of cardinals from around the world; PM Carney meets with Trump, says Canada 'won't be for sale, ever'; 30+ million Americans brace for severe stormsTV-PG
- 18:54Monday, May 05, 2025Frantic search after boat capsizes near San Diego, killing at least 3; Migrants get plane ticket and $1,000 to self-deport from US, White House says; Sean "Diddy" Combs jury selection underway in NYCTV-PG
- 19:50Sunday, May 04, 2025Dozens rescued after yacht starts sinking; Gunfire erupts at a family barbecue in Texas; America strong: Medical heroes throw a prom to hospitalized high schoolerTV-PG
- 19:48Saturday, May 03, 2025Deputy killed in car attack in Ohio: Authorities; Small plane crash in Southern California; Possible break in trade war with ChinaTV-PG
- 19:38Friday, May 02, 2025Deadly tour crash near Yellowstone kills seven, two hospitalized; FAA, NTSB investigate after two jets abort landings at Reagan National; Ruth Buzzi dies at 88; best known for role in "Laugh-In"TV-PG
- 19:30Thursday, May 01, 2025Trump removes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after Signal scandal; Police: Suspect in hit-and-run that injured 2 kids, 1 adult in custody; MLB fan in critical condition after falling from standsTV-PG
- 19:50Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025Key witness grilled by defense team in dramatic Karen Read trial; Trump says U.S. economy shrinking has 'nothing to do with tariffs'; NFL fines Atlanta Falcons after prank phone call during NFL DraftTV-PG
- 19:14Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025Trump pressed on tariffs, Hegseth in ABC News exclusive interview; Car crashes into Illinois afterschool program, killing 3 children, 1 teen; Dangerous storms threatens over 45 million AmericansTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Apr 28, 2025Navy: U.S. fighter jet falls off aircraft carrier; ABC News/WaPo/Ipsos poll: Trump has lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years; Vatican announces conclave to replace Pope Francis will begin May 7TV-PG
- 19:30Sunday, Apr 27, 2025At least 11 killed after vehicle plowed through Vancouver street festival; Trump approval rating sinking; Celebration in St. Peter's SquareTV-PG